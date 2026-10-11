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‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first photo since spinal injury
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture during a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali.
Nushrratt Bharuccha was enjoying a vacation in Bali when she suffered a spinal fracture and had to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery. On Saturday evening, the actor shared her first photo since the incident, offering a glimpse of her recovery.
In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories, a recliner chair can be seen facing a sunset view. The actor captioned the picture, “Been chasing sunsets forever. And just like that…my view changed.”
In a filmy style, Nushrratt further assured her fans that she will return soon, and there is more that is yet to come. “But, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The best is yet to come).”
The Dream Girl actor, through this photo and caption, ensured that she isn’t completely healed but she is positive about returning to work.
Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s photo here:
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s publicist had earlier confirmed the accident, revealing that the actor suffered a spinal fracture during a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali. Arrangements were immediately made to fly her back to Mumbai, where she underwent surgery. “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine,” the statement read.
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Her team also said that the injury and subsequent surgery would affect Nushrratt’s professional commitments, leading to delays in her scheduled work. However, the statement did not reveal how the accident occurred.
The injury came shortly after Nushrratt Bharuccha joined the cast of an upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Tiger Shroff. The project marks Nushrratt and Tiger’s first on-screen association. Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also part of the project, according to reports.
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