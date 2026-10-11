‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first photo since spinal injury

Nushrratt Bharuccha was enjoying a vacation in Bali when she suffered a spinal fracture and had to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery. On Saturday evening, the actor shared her first photo since the incident, offering a glimpse of her recovery.

In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories, a recliner chair can be seen facing a sunset view. The actor captioned the picture, “Been chasing sunsets forever. And just like that…my view changed.”

In a filmy style, Nushrratt further assured her fans that she will return soon, and there is more that is yet to come. “But, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The best is yet to come).”