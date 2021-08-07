Nushrratt Bharuccha rushed to hospital from Luv Ranjan’s film set: ‘My BP had dropped to 65/55’

Even as film shoots have resumed in Mumbai, Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film has been stalled given the film’s lead star Nushrratt Bharuccha’s health scare. As per a report in The Times of India, Nushrratt was keeping unwell for the past few days but the matter escalated when she had to be taken to the hospital directly from the film’s set.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor opened up about her health and told the publication, “I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today’s times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot.”

“I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55,” she added.

Nushrratt was last seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans. She is currently working on Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu.