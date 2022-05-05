Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals indecent comments her Janhit Mein Jaari posters received: ‘Aap ungli uthao…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha took the unique route to spread awareness ahead of the release of her upcoming Janhit Mein Jaari. The actor, who plays the main lead in the social comedy, slammed trolls that targeted her after she posted two posters from the movie on Instagram recently.

In Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt plays a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood. The poster depicted a condom in the back-pocket of her character’s jeans.

In a video which Nushrratt posted, she said unlike others who share the positive reactions their movies get, she was at the receiving end of several nasty comments because of the condoms in the posters. She shared several such lewd replies from users that she got. She finishes the video by saying that this is exactly the mentality Janhit Mein Jaari aims at changing in the society.

“Bas yahi soch toh badalni hai. Yahi toh main keh rahi hoon. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao, main aawaz uthati hoon (This is the thinking we need to change. That’s the point I’m trying to make. Never mind, you raise finger, I’ll raise my voice),” Nushrratt said in the video.

Also read | When Nushrratt Bharuccha played a girl with superpowers in YRF TV show Seven

Janhit Mein Jaari is produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. It went on floors in mid-September last year and was wrapped up in Chanderi, MP in December 2021.