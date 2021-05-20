Nushrratt Bharuccha on 10 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama: ‘Lot of people advised me to not do the film because it had no known faces’

It’s been ten years of the release of the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film brought recognition to its lead cast including actors Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma and Nushrratt Bharuccha. When the movie hit theatres in 2011, Bharucha didn’t expect it to be a humongous success, leading to a franchise.

As the Luv Ranjan directorial clocked ten years today, Bharuccha revisited playing a manipulative and controlling girlfriend Neha to Rajat (Rajjo), essayed by Aaryan. She shared, “Playing the controlling and manipulative girlfriend like Neha was so not me in real life, which made it even more difficult for me to understand her and essay her right.”

The actor was advised by many to not take up the film since it had no popular names attached to it. “A lot of people then advised me to not do this film and wait for another better opportunity because this movie had no known faces, a first time director, first time producer and the whole team was new. But Pyaar Ka Punchnama opened up a world of opportunities for me, and ‘Neha’ literally marked me on the map of the industry and created a unique identity for the audience to remember me by,” the 36-year-old actor shared.

Nushrratt Bharuccha believes she didn’t choose Pyaar Ka Punchnama but “the film chose me.” She added that nobody from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama team imagined it becoming such a huge success, “When I look back to the time we were shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, none of us had the faintest clue what wonders this film will do for us, or even how this film will eventually turn into a power-packed franchise.”

Even after ten years of its release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama remains a popular film among the youth. Kartik Aaryan’s monologue, on a girl’s demands in a relationship, turned out to be a standout moment of the film. A sequel to the movie titled Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released in 2015.