Nushrratt Bharuccha issues clarification on IPL final clip: ‘Puppy was making sounds’

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently found herself at the centre of a controversy after a video she shared on her Instagram Story allegedly contained inappropriate audio. The actor has now addressed the matter, explaining that the sounds heard in the background were made by her puppy while she was recording Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 victory celebrations. Nushrratt also urged people to ‘calm down’ and not make any assumptions.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. (Some people have really crossed the line. A puppy’s crying sound has created such a huge controversy).”