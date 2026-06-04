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Nushrratt Bharuccha issues clarification on IPL final clip: ‘Puppy was making sounds’
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has issued a clarification regarding her recent IPL video on Instagram, stating that the sounds heard in the clip were made by her puppy.
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently found herself at the centre of a controversy after a video she shared on her Instagram Story allegedly contained inappropriate audio. The actor has now addressed the matter, explaining that the sounds heard in the background were made by her puppy while she was recording Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 victory celebrations. Nushrratt also urged people to ‘calm down’ and not make any assumptions.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. (Some people have really crossed the line. A puppy’s crying sound has created such a huge controversy).”
Nushrratt further added, “So here’s the reality… I was watching the match at my friend’s house and their young puppy was making these crying ‘Sounds’. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”
ALSO READ | Nushrratt Bharuccha says she chose to not learn cooking after seeing mother in the kitchen: ‘Microwave me bhi khaana banaungi toh…’
Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram Story:
Nushrratt Bharuccha re-shared the original video and showed her puppy in a cage in the living room, to prove her claim and revealed why she had to deleted the Story. “This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night, a while later. fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did,” she wrote.
Nushrratt concluded her note by urging people not to jump to unnecessary conclusions and strongly condemned the online harassment directed at her. “People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn’t empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly.”
On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the horror film Chhorii 2. The actor will next feature in Ghooskhor Pandut with Manoj Bajpayee.
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