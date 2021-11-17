Nushrratt Bharuccha on doing female-centric film Chhorii: ‘I think now one cannot take away credit from an actress anymore’

Nushratt Bharuccha will be seen next in horror film Chhorii. The movie is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Lappachhapi directed by Vishal Furia. In Chhorii, Nushratt plays a pregnant woman who is surrounded by tragic and haunting events.

In this interview, Nushrratt talks about the opportunity to shoulder a film all by herself, striving to do different kind of roles, and her love for commercial cinema.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) Chhorii is completely different for the films you have done in the past. What made you to do a movie like this one?

This is the exact reason I wanted to be an actor for. From LSD to Pyar Ka Panchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, my aim has always been to take up a role that I haven’t done before. If some roles are not offered to me, then that’s something I can’t control. But when a film like Chhorii gets offered to me, I can do something different. As an actor, I can’t do it on my own. I need to work with people on the film. It is the director, writer, co-actors who bring out the best in an actor. Nobody lives in isolation. We are a tribe, and that’s how I have managed to do the kind of roles I have portrayed on screen. And that’s why I keep trying to do as many different roles as I can. So, I am extremely happy that I am getting different kind of films. Through this experience, I am exploring the actor in me. I am still learning and I want to continue doing so.

Q) Now that you have done a solo film, will your choice of films change in the future?

No, I will very happily do a Dream Girl with three scenes and songs. I am that massy girl who likes doing all the singing and dancing. For me, the fun and entertainment of Bollywood films has always been important. It can’t just go away. However, I am growing as a person. We are watching so many films, even foreign cinema and the rich regional cinema that we have. These are such strong inspiring stories that I want to be a part of. My interest in projects is varied. I want to do massy films and good content driven films.

Q) You are shouldering Chhorii all by yourself. Do you think now the myth of Bollywood being a male dominated industry has changed?

I don’t know if it has completely changed or not. I remember an interview Priyanka Chopra gave during Mary Kom. She had said, ‘The fact that you are calling this a female oriented film is hurting me because if there was a man on the poster, you wouldn’t have called it a man oriented film.’ We are still using the same language. The thought process is still the same.

However, I think now one cannot take away credit from an actress anymore. I don’t know if the male dominated industry can or cannot change. I am too young an actor. I am just starting out. I feel like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have paved the path for us to walk on. They have taken those brave steps of doing films like Chhapaak, NH10 or Raazi. Those films have worked and have done well. It is because of their choices that we today have a film like Chhorii come to me. I can’t imagine a film like this being offered or made a few years ago. I don’t know where we stand today, but I know that the path is definitely changing.