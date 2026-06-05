Nushrratt Bharuccha shares emotional toll of viral IPL video: ‘It’s a violating feeling’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has opened up about the online trolling she faced after a video from her Instagram Story, posted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations, was shared online with misleading claims about sounds heard in the background. While the actor had already clarified the issue through a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, she has now spoken about the emotional toll of the controversy and the wave of online harassment that followed.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bharuccha admitted she was shocked by how quickly misinformation took over the conversation.

“Honestly, my reaction was disbelief. It was such an ordinary, happy moment. I was watching the match at a friend’s place, and there was a puppy crying in the background. I felt attacked to see that it turned into something ugly, and how fast it travelled. There’s a strange helplessness in seeing a lie move quicker than you can even process what’s happening. Before I could make sense of it, it had taken on a life of its own.”

The episode, she revealed, affected her more deeply than she had anticipated. The actor said she chose to step away from social media for a few days to protect her peace of mind amid the growing scrutiny.

“I won’t pretend it didn’t get to me. It’s a violating feeling to have your name attached to something you never said or did, and to read strangers dissecting you so cruelly. For a few days, I stepped away from my phone because constantly refreshing it was only feeding the anxiety.”

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Family and friends helped her

During the difficult period, Bharuccha leaned heavily on her close friends and family, who helped her navigate the emotional impact of the online harassment.

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“What helped was reminding myself that the truth was simple and on my side, and leaning on the people who actually know me. I also learnt that replying to every comment only gives it oxygen. Staying quiet, and then making one clear statement, felt far healthier than fighting a thousand little battles.”

Speaking about the support she received, the actor added, “They were worried , more than I was, at one point. My family’s first instinct was to protect me, to tell me to log off and not read any of it. And my friends, including the ones whose home and whose puppy this whole thing began with, were wonderful. They were genuinely upset that something so innocent had been twisted, and they kept reminding me that everyone who matters knew exactly what had happened. That circle is what keeps you steady when the outside noise gets loud.”

‘Harassment dressed up as an opinion is still harassment’

The incident has also prompted Bharuccha to think more carefully about the realities of being a public figure in the digital age. However, she insists the experience will not stop her from sharing moments from her life.

“It’s certainly made me more aware. As a woman, and as someone in the public eye, you realise almost anything can be pulled out of context and weaponised , even a puppy crying. But I don’t want the lesson to be “shrink yourself” or “stop living your life out loud.” I refuse to let trolls decide how much of myself I get to show. If anything, my real takeaway is for the people watching: verify before you believe, and remember there’s a human being on the other side of the screen. The responsibility shouldn’t sit only with the target to be careful, it should be on all of us to be sensible and kinder, ” says the actor. She adds, “Harassment dressed up as an opinion is still harassment.

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How Nushrratt Bharuccha responded to the controversy on Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, Bharuccha addressed the controversy through Instagram Stories, clarifying that the sounds heard in the viral clip came from a young puppy at a friend’s home where she was watching the IPL match. Sharing additional footage from the same evening, she urged people not to jump to conclusions and criticised the online harassment directed at her.

“People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn’t empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly.”

On the professional front, Bharuccha was last seen in the horror film Chhorii 2. She will next appear in Ghooskhor Pandut alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

This article addresses personal experiences with online harassment and the emotional distress associated with public scrutiny. The insights shared are for informational and narrative purposes and do not constitute professional psychological or wellness advice.