‘Recovery will take time’: Nushrratt Bharuccha discharged from hospital after spine surgery

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Nushrratt Bharuccha recently underwent surgery after sustaining a spinal injury during a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali. The actor was flown from Bali to Mumbai for the procedure. Her team has now issued a statement updating fans and well-wishers on her health, confirming that she has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
“After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital,” the statement read.
The statement further mentioned that Nushrratt Bharuccha is now focusing on healing and regaining strength. “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength.”
“We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.
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A few days ago, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video from her hospital room in which she was seen enjoying Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song “Gerua” from Dilwale on television. The video also showed nurses feeding her. “And, just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder: things get better…little by little…they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly…,” she wrote on the Instagram Story.
Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers injury in Bali
Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spine injury during her trip to Bali. After the incident, her team issued a statement, without revealing how the accident happened. “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery,” it read. The statement also highlighted that her work commitments would be delayed due to her injury.