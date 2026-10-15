‘Recovery will take time’: Nushrratt Bharuccha discharged from hospital after spine surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently underwent surgery after sustaining a spinal injury during a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali. The actor was flown from Bali to Mumbai for the procedure. Her team has now issued a statement updating fans and well-wishers on her health, confirming that she has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital,” the statement read.

The statement further mentioned that Nushrratt Bharuccha is now focusing on healing and regaining strength. “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength.”