Nushrratt Bharuccha birthday: When she played a girl with superpowers in TV show Seven

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has broken out of her image of the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl’. The actor has widened her horizon and has done a range of roles over the years — from playing a version of the manic pixie dream girl in Chalaang to playing the domestic help who literally and figuratively loses power in Ajeeb Daastaans.

Nushrratt has been around for over a decade. She might have got noticed with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and later found fame with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, but not many remember her stint on television.

Nushrratt Bharuchha has appeared in two TV shows – Kittie Party (2002) on Zee TV, and Seven (2010) on Sony channel. While she entered Kittie Party midway and was a part of it for a few weeks, it was Seven where she had a major role.

Nushrratt was in her 20s when she did fantasy drama show Seven. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF Television banner and directed by Siddharth Anand Kumar, the series was scripted by Anuraadha Tewari, known for writing screenplay for films like Fashion and Heroine, apart from several other popular TV shows.

As Nushrratt turns 36 today, we take a look back at Seven, a finite series that ran for 26 episodes in 2010.

Seven revolved around the concept of ‘Saptarishi’ or the seven sages in Hindu mythology. It followed an astronomer and scientist Doctor Charak who is searching for the seven descendants and their journey of discovering their real capabilities. He must bring their powers together, to save the world and fulfil the Ashwamedha prophecy. Stopping him from unravelling this secret is his rival Asht, the master of evil.

These seven ordinary people with extraordinary powers are of Asmin, Hriday, Varya, Haryaksh, Mastishk, Eklavya, and Drishika. Nushrratt played the character of Drishika Kashyap aka Drish, who gets visions. She can foresee the future and possesses strong mental abilities.

Drishika had a fraternal twin – Mastishk Kashyap, who can read people’s minds and can manipulate their thoughts. The siblings get strength from each other’s powers.

Seven starred Raqesh Vashisth, Shama Sikander, Himmanshoo Malhotra, Kashmira Irani, Raashul Tandon, Sunny Hinduja, Riddhi Dogra and others, while Meherzan Mazda played Nushrratt’s onscreen brother. Naveen Kaushik portrayed the main antagonist, Asht. Abhimanyu Ray was its casting director.

While Seven had a decent run back then, many called it ahead of its times. The show was a part of YRF Television’s line-up that has till date produced seven programmes, also including Powder, Mahi Way and Lift Kara De. The episodes of Seven are available on YouTube.