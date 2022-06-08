Nushratt Bharuccha reveals she didn’t want to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama, recalls LSD co-star Rajkummar Rao’s advice which changed her mind

From being known as “the Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl” to now headlining films like Chhalaang and Chhori among others, Nushratt Bharuccha has come a long way. However, the actor is disappointed that these movies are still called “ensemble films instead of Nushratt Bharuccha films”.

Nushratt said, “When the trailer of my film (Janhit Mein Jaari) came out, I was being asked how and why I decided to do a film with an ensemble cast. It is not an ensemble film. It is a film led by one actor. The actor just happens to be female. And, I can tell you this. I have done other films and I have gone for other trailer launches where there are more actors on stage than the number of actors that were present on Janhit Mein Jaari stage. But then they don’t call it an ensemble film, they call it that hero’s film. During Janhit Mein Jaari trailer launch, I wondered what it will take. When today there is a woman headlining a film, why can’t it be called her film? I am not a new girl. Why can’t you call it a Nushratt Bharuccha film? Why is it so difficult to give that due to a female actor? I don’t know. Is it because I don’t have that kind of support or backing, or I don’t have people posting about me. I have never had it. I have never had a machinery working around me.”

So, does Nushratt Bharuccha want to continue headlining more female oriented films? She said, “I want to do every kind of film. I have never limited myself to certain kind of films. I have never put those boundaries around myself. I have actually just gone on my gut and done what I love doing. I love my commercial films. I love doing my Chhori and chhoti chhoti films. Why can’t I just have both when I have the option? Why restrict myself?”

The actor rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. However, after the success of her debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), she wanted to do films in that genre, and had refused to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama. “I had done LSD, it was such a path-breaking film. After that film, I wanted to do similar films only. I had fallen in love with acting while shooting LSD and the film did so well that I thought this is the way to go. But then I didn’t get any work.”

So, how did she cope with the time when she didn’t get any work? She said, “You have to live with it. There is no other option. You have to sleep at night and wake up the next morning and do what needs to be done. I remember I had said no to Pyaar Ka Punchnama because I was so hell-bent that I wanted to only a certain kind of cinema.”

The actor added, “But then I had good co-stars in LSD, Raj (Rajkummar Rao) and Amit (Sial) who said, ‘Are you mad? Picture mil rahi hai, bohot badi baat hai. (You are being offered a film. It is a big deal). Many people don’t get this kind of opportunity. Just do it even if you don’t want to right now. You will reach a phase in your life when you’ll pick what you want to do.’”

“It is because of their advice that I did it, and I am glad I listened to them. I have reached here because of people’s advice. I don’t have that sense. If it was up to me, I would have ended up doing nothing. I was a newcomer, they had done some work. So, their advice made sense. That’s how I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. You get work when you do more work. Films will flop. You will go down and out but you have to keep working. You can’t design it. You have no control over where life takes you in this industry,” Nushratt Bharuccha concluded.