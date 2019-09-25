Said yes to Dream Girl instantly: Nushrat Bharucha

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Nushrat Bharucha talks about the success of her latest movie Dream Girl which has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, and her struggle period that lasted for nine long years.

Dream Girl is yet another hundred crore film for you to add in your filmography. Why did you choose to do this film?

When they (filmmakers) came to me for Dream Girl, I instantly said yes. When the film was being narrated, the first one hour I was laughing uncontrollably, and otherwise, it is difficult to make me laugh. In Dream Girl, it is more like situational comebacks. It is banter and play of words, and the one-liners really crack you up. So today, when I look back, I think it was great that I could do Dream Girl, no matter the length of the role or how many characters were there.

The film is more about Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, even during promotions his character was highlighted.

None of these things matter to me because I go by my instincts. This is a film that I wanted to be a part of, so nothing else matters. I needed to check if the film is impacting me the way it intends to. Since it is a comedy, does it make me laugh? So all the other questions were answered through my instincts.

You have been around in the film industry for almost ten years now. When do you think you started enjoying your work?

Love Sex aur Dhoka was definitely my breakthrough. I fell in love with acting in that film. Before that, I didn’t know if I loved what I was doing. LSD introduced me to my craft, my way of acting. No part of LSD is connected to who Nushrat is but I was able to pull that off and that gave me pure, unadulterated joy, that I just knew what kind of work I want to do.

How do you feel about the journey you have had as an actor?

Today, it looks like a very glorious kind of career, but while I was at it for nine years, it was a real struggle. Everybody would ask me ‘Why you did Pyar Ka Punchnama?’. Five years back I couldn’t answer these questions but today, I am at peace. The kind of work I wanted to do was not coming my way. If I had said no to the things that were coming to me to wait for the kind of work I wanted to do, I would be left with no work.

Wherever I have come today is because what I have been through- the good, bad and ugly. At least I am at a place where I can choose to do a Dream Girl, that a Dream Girl comes my way, that the director and the producer tell me that they want only me. This wouldn’t have happened today if I had not slogged for the past nine years.

I know I am still taking small baby steps, but I have always had a very futuristic vision, where I don’t just think of what is going to happen with just one film, or on one Friday, I think of how my choices will open up so many more avenues for me, and maybe that’s how I finally will reach a place where I can choose exactly the kind of work I want to do.