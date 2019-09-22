Nushrat Bharucha: Had to get my game together for Turram Khan

Nushrat Bharucha says coming from movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, no one could have imagined she’d do a Hansal Mehta film.

The actor, who has worked with the filmmaker on Turram Khan, said the experience was enriching and challenging.

Turram Khan is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Rajkummar Rao, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

Nushrat said Turram Khan is a different territory for her.

“Hansal Mehta has combined comedy and it comes from a very strong space. I am proud I was able to be a part of that world of Hansal sir’s cinema. If you think about it, me coming from ‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, no one would have thought she could do a Hansal Mehta film,” Nushrat told PTI.

The actor said she is “blessed” the director could see her in a different space.

“I kept on saying, ‘I am scared. Sir, are you sure I can do this?’ And he said, ‘Yeah. You can’,” she added.

Turram Khan also reunites the actor with her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Rajkummar Rao.

“I was in front of actors like Raj, who have done great characters and been a part of great cinema. Just look at his filmography. Then there is Zeeshan, who is another great actor. There is Saurabh Shukla ji and Satish Shah. I needed to get my game together.

“It was a lot of hard work for me, from the dialect, the character, the world to the people. Honestly, I feel like it’s going to be one of my really proud films. I cannot wait for that film to release.”

Nushrat will also be seen in Hurdang, a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s where the actor will be seen playing a fearless girl who doesn’t mince words. The film also features Vijay Varma and Sunny Kaushal.

“I play an IAS aspirant. There was a different mindset in the ’90s of how a girl should be, what her education should be, who should she be married to, what should the future hold for her…

“In that set-up, this girl has a mind of her own and she falls in love with a guy, who accepts her the way she is and lets her be. They are unapologetically themselves when they are with each other and they have a great future plan. But suddenly, the Mandal Commission comes into effect and all their future plans are gone,” she said.

Nushrat was recently seen in Dream Girl.