Nushrat Bharucha: Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana keep me on my toes

Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with Pyar Ka Punchnama series, will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl and Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Nushrat talked about her upcoming films and life post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Advertising

Q. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s success, did you feel that you have “finally arrived”?

I don’t think I can ever have that thought because if I bring that in my head, then I don’t think I will push myself harder. I keep pushing myself to do good work. See, it is not only about the business of the film, but for me, it is also the satisfaction that performance brings to me. If today I will be like ‘Ah, I have arrived,’ I feel I will get satiated. So, I don’t think I want to be in that space right now.

Q. You are part of Dream Girl and Turram Khan. Are the roles in these films different from what we have seen so far? Anything you can tell us.

Advertising

I can’t talk much about them, but the two are extremely different from each other even though they both fall in comedy and quirky genre. Both the films are with actors (Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao) who are known for the choices of their films. On the whole, I am happy to see such films being made. I am sure such subjects and stories existed before too, but people were hesitant to pick them up. Now, it is a good time for the writers in the industry because the space for them to explore has widened. And the same goes for actors and directors. So, I am happy that this is happening in my time and I am able to work on such scripts.

Q. How is the prep for the film going on?

The prep actually is for the team when it comes to the look. When it comes to playing the character, for me, writing is important. If you have given me a part to play, to etch it out and bring it on screen is my job. But if it is not written well, I would not be able to do much with the character. Thankfully, both the characters that I play in Dream Girl and Turram Khan have put me in a different mould than what I was doing before. It gives me a feeling that I am doing something different. Hopefully, that translates on screen.

Q. Also, both films are from the comedy space. Do you want to remain in the lighter zone?

I do not want to leave the space that I have come so far in. Of course, I want to do all sort of roles and films. It will be interesting to push myself a little more.

Q. How is it working with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana?

Both of them are fun. They are actors who know their craft and space pretty well. To be working with people who are that up on their game gives you incentive to up your game as well. So, they are honestly the reason why I push myself harder on sets.

Q. Rajkummar and Ayushmann tasted success last year. They come with credibility and a success rate. Do you feel any pressure?

No! In fact, it makes me very happy that our films will have credibility because of these actors. Today, honestly, at the end of the day, it is the word-of-mouth that will make the film or break it because no matter how many success parties I throw, if you will not come to the theaters to watch the film, I cannot celebrate the film. So, in your head, if you are thinking that this film is going to be good because of these actors, then one-fourth of the battle is won.

Q. Do you think Akaash Vani was ahead of its time and should have released now?

Of course. I think we should be practical when we release a film. Some films are much ahead of its time. Akaash Vani is one such film. We made it at a very nascent stage. We all were very young and aspired to do something different. I pat my back only for the fact that we attempted to do something different, but we were not experienced enough in the industry to understand that maybe there was a right time for it to be made. I wish it was shorter and made now.

Q. Anything else coming your way?

I do little work because I want to be sure what my line-up is going to be. I do not want to over-commit. I am not used to it. This is my first year when I have signed two films in a year. Otherwise, I sign one film a year or a film in two years because I really like living the character and film.

Advertising

Nushrat Bharucha talked to indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch of The Pilates Studio By Namrata Purohit.