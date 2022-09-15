Nude photo on social media morphed: Ranveer to cops

One of the photographs shared on social media, which was claimed to be a part of actor Ranveer Singh’s “nude photoshoot” for New York-based Paper magazine, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed and does not belong to him, the actor has told the Mumbai Police in his statement recorded on August 29.

It was based on this photograph that the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Singh on charges of obscenity on July 26. This particular photograph was not part of the seven photographs uploaded by the him on his Instagram account, Singh has claimed.

The police have now sent the photograph to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it has been morphed. If it turns out that the photograph has been morphed, Singh is likely to get a clean chit as the FIR was registered on the ground that his private parts were visible in one of the photographs, sources said.

The photographs uploaded by Singh in his Instagram account do not come under the definition of obscenity, as no private parts are visible, the sources added.

An officer said, “In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot.”

“He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant,” the officer added.