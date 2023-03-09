NSD condoles demise of its ‘greatest alumni’ Satish Kaushik: ‘It is an irreparable loss…’

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of its “greatest alumni” Satish Kaushik, the National School of Drama (NSD) on Thursday said the actor-filmmaker will be deeply missed and remembered for his contributions to the Indian Film Industry.

Kaushik, 66, passed away following a heart attack early Thursday morning here. He was an alumnus of the NSD and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI).

“I am both shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our greatest Alumni and Eminent Film Actor, Director, and Producer Shri Satish Kaushik. He was an incredible person and great ambassador of Film and Theatre.

“It is an irreparable loss. He was such a lovely person, who will be deeply missed and will always be remembered for his great contributions to the Indian Film Industry,” Ramesh Chandra Gaur, director of National School of Drama (NSD) said in a statement.

Known for his comic timing, Satish Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

The institute also extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late actor.

“On behalf of National School of Drama Family and also on my personal behalf my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” it added.

Satish Kaushik’s most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.