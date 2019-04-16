Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs react to Paris blaze

A fire broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening causing a spire to collapse. The visual of the fire engulfing the Parisian landmark shocked the world and has led many to express their sadness on social media.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France”

Swara Bhasker shared her old photos from Paris and called the event “heartbreaking.”

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “Over 700 years old, The spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral.”

Bhumi Pednekar also shared an old photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Woke up to the news of #NotreDameFire and my heart broke. Shattered. Having visited the cathedral a few times, there is a sense of loss.. So much history.. more power to the firefighters that have done everything to save it.”

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and wrote, “‪She’s been around for over 800 years not just as a testament of our history but also place for many that found their peace, hope and faith in. This iconic monument is an inspiration to artists across the globe and it’s really sad to know that humanity has lost #NotreDame today.”

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, “The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.”

Hollywood actor Idris Elba shared, “I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame.”

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams posted on Twitter, “Interrupting my birthday to express how much pain I’m in watching the Notre Dame fire unfold. Such an incredible building. I’m so sad.”

Actor Mira Sorvino tweeted, “Oh non!!!! My favorite Cathedral in the world!!! A most holy place. The famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is on fire.”

Musician Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, “Standing here next to you, heartsick for Notre Dame…”

The construction of Notre Dame began in 1163 and was completed in 1345. The cathedral has been shown in all its glory in Hollywood films like Before Sunset, Midnight in Paris and even Hindi films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Befikre have romanticised this historical structure.