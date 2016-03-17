Notice to organisers of Salman Khan event to pay Rs 44.64 lakh entertainment tax

Salman Khan Salman Khan

The entertainment department of Surat district collectorate on Wednesday slapped a Rs 44.64 lakh notice on the organiser of a Salman Khan event. The organisers had already paid Rs 5.36 lakh in advance as tax to the entertainment department. As per details, Entax Entertainment had oragnised a live concert of actor Salman Khan in Surat last month. Over 10,000 tickets of the show were sold by the organisers.

After the show, the entertainment department officials had intimated the organisers to pay the remaining amount, but the tax wasn’t paid, sources said Finally, entertainment department officer N M Solanki issued notice to the organisers to pay Rs. 44.64, excluding Rs. 5.36 lakh paid in advance.

The organisers could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

