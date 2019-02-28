Notebook song Nai Lagda: Vishal Mishrain scores a soulful track

The first song of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl starrer Notebook titled “Nai Lagda” is out, and it is all about love and longing.

The video for “Nai Lagda” brilliantly captures the beauty of the Kashmir valley, the setting of the film’s story. Juxtaposing shots of both the protagonists, who are separated by time and distance, the song stands out for its soulful music.

The song’s camera work is its high point. Using soft focus, close-ups and a grey tone, it gives a sense of melancholy and isolation, reflecting the state of mind of the two actors. The song has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishrain. Asees Kaur has also lent her voice to the track which has been penned down by Akshay Tripathi.

Watch | Notebook song Nai Lagda

Notebook has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Going by its trailer, it revolves around Firdaus and Kabir, who find a connection through a notebook, which the former leaves at the school she teaches to be found by the latter when he replaces her.

The trailer did remind many of Hollywood film The Lake House, starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. It also had a little glimpse of the Kashmiri folk song “Bumbro” which we have heard in Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta starrer Mission Kashmir.