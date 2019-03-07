Notebook song Laila: Pranutan Bahl is love-struck in Dhvani Bhanushali number

Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook’s second song “Laila” is out. Crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali, “Laila” is a soft love ballad.

Talking about the song, singer Dhvani said, “Laila is going to be a special song as it is my first solo for a film. Shot in a beautiful setting, the song will definitely refresh your soul. I am sure that audience will enjoy the track.’’

Sharing the song on Twitter, Notebook presenter Salman Khan wrote, “Firdaus ka Kabir ke liye pyaar ka elaan. #Laila, 2nd song from #Notebook out now.”

The music of Notebook has been composed by Vishal Mishra. Talking about the second song of Notebook, Vishal said, “Laila is quite different from Notebook’s first song Nai Lagda. The song speaks about the announcement of love from the girl’s point of view. The music will surely inspire you and give you the glimpse of how life can be beautiful when you are in love.”

Notebook is helmed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar. Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the film is slated to release on March 29.