Notebook song Bumro: Zaheer Iqbal tries hard to emulate Hrithik Roshan

The latest song from Notebook titled “Bumro” was released today. A revamped version of the Kashmiri folk song, this one is quite different from the one featured in Mission Kashmir which starred Hrithik Roshan. In the video, lead actor Zaheer Iqbal’s character is seen dancing with the kids whom he teaches. While Hrithik is one of the best dancers in the film industry, Zaheer tries his best to emulate him in the video.

Vishal Mishra has given the music and Kaushal Kishore has penned the lyrics for the song sung by Kamaal Khan.

Notebook stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for helming the National Award winning film Filmistaan. Salman Khan is producing Notebook.

Notebook is a love story with a unique take. The trailer hints that the two leads never meet, yet fall in love with each other.

The album of Notebook had a song by Atif Aslam which the makers dropped after the Pulwama attack. The song will now be re-recorded.

Notebook releases on March 29.