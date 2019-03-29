Notebook singer Dhvani Bhanushali: Always wanted to be a popstar

At the age of 20, Dhvani Bhanushali is an internet sensation, thanks to her carpool mashups of “Shape of You” and “Gulabi Aankhein”. The singer from Mumbai is currently in news for her Notebook song “Laila” and the recreated version of “Leja Re”.

Dhvani recently sat down for an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com. She spoke about fame and success at a young age. Shvani also elaborated on the rise of the digital medium and how it has come like a boon for artistes like her.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How has the response for your Notebook song Laila been?

People have been really loving the song. It’s the kind you don’t expect to reach the audience so fast. It grows organically. It’s a very different song but I am so excited that it received an amazing response from everyone.

Q. What did you feel when you heard yourself for the first time on the big screen?

I was just 19 then and the song was with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It was “Ishtehaar” in Noor and picturised on Sonakshi Sinha. I almost cried hearing my voice on the big screen. I didn’t know how I would sound but I patted my back that day (laughs). It was really an amazing feeling.

Q. How did you develop an interest in singing? And working at such a young age, is it get too much too handle?

I was part of the school choir. While singing started as a hobby, it soon became a passion. I have a base of western classical and I am training in Hindi classical. So I am trying to find a balance. As for finding the time, even when I was young, I would have multiple classes after school. Be it music or sports, I would always be involved in multiple extra-curricular activities. I never had time and I think I have liked it that way only.

Q. Your first YouTube video made you an overnight star. Do you feel the internet has come as a boon for emerging talent?

Honestly, we did it just for fun. I asked for money from my dad and thankfully he supported me. We shot and produced the entire thing for just Rs 30,000. We thought we will get a few views but it was shocking when we crossed more than four million views on it. YouTube is indeed a great platform for youngsters to present their craft. I think it’s an audition for most people. If you are good, you will be noticed and work will come your way.

Q. Your dad works with T-series and most of your songs have been with the same company. In a time when nepotism is talked about in the industry, are you too at the receiving end?

Initially, people did say that but suddenly it has all stopped. Honestly, everyone knows that my father works for T-series but the fact remains that anyone could refer me but it’s only my talent that will take me ahead. I might be the biggest superstar’s daughter but that won’t make me sound good.

Q. Playback singers for long remained behind the camera. With time, they now feature in their own songs and even enjoy an equal fandom as stars. Do you feel lucky to be a part of this generation?

I have always wanted to be a popstar. Luckily for me, when I stepped into the industry, the trend had already changed. There was Guru Randhawa or Kanika Kapoor featuring in their own videos, all thanks to the rise of independent music. I am just glad that I have got the opportunity and I want to do this for the rest of my life.

Which actors do you want to sing for in the coming days?

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and even Alia Bhatt. Also, I am very happy to have sung for Pranutan. She is a sweetheart. Honestly, I want to sing all types of song. I want to explore all kinds of emotions and scales.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Notebook stars debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar.