Notebook and Junglee movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Notebook, starring newcomers Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, has hit the screens. Director Nitin Kakkar, who won a National Film Award for Filmistaan, has set this film in Kashmir. Salman Khan has produced this film under the banner Salman Khan Films and has left no stone unturned in the film’s promotions.
Salman in an interview to indianexpress.com had revealed that he was supposed to do this film but couldn’t. In the film, he launches Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and veteran actor Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan alongside Zaheer.
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee also hit the screens today. The film is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. Also starring Atul Kulkarni, Junglee is the story of a veterinarian who is trying to save elephants from poachers. Vidyut has declared that he is planning to turn Junglee into a series, much like his Commando films.
Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee
"It's time to defend our honor, our friendships and most importantly, the jungle! #Junglee, in cinemas tomorrow! 🐘 @JungleePictures @JungleeMovie #ChuckRussell @IAmPoojaSawant @StarAshaBhat," Vidyut Jammwal said via Twitter on Thursday evening.
'Zaheer, you are a rockstar'
Amit Sadh tweeted, "A warm welcome to these two young & dynamic actors @iamzahero and @PranutanBahl to this beautiful world of cinema. My best wishes to you both for #Notebook & everything you do hereafter. Zaheer, you are a rockstar! See you both at the movies!😊🤗 @beingsalmankhan @SKFilmsOfficial"
Jaey Gajera on Junglee
Jaey Gajera wrote on Twitter, "Just saw #Junglee Its Massive. Have never witnessed such power action Film in my life. #ChuckRussell directorial celebrates the bond between man and elephant. @VidyutJammwal @IAmPoojaSawant @StarAshaBhat @JungleePictures @JungleeMovie #Bollywood"
'What a beautiful film'
Jackky Bhagnani posted on Twitter, "Just saw #notebook, what a beautiful film!! Totally loved it. @nitinrkakkar as always you have killed it. @iamzahero @PranutanBahl welcome to the movies 😁😁 @SKFilmsOfficial @BeingSalmanKhan
@ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani"