Notebook and Junglee movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Notebook, starring newcomers Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, has hit the screens. Director Nitin Kakkar, who won a National Film Award for Filmistaan, has set this film in Kashmir. Salman Khan has produced this film under the banner Salman Khan Films and has left no stone unturned in the film’s promotions.

Salman in an interview to indianexpress.com had revealed that he was supposed to do this film but couldn’t. In the film, he launches Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and veteran actor Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan alongside Zaheer.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee also hit the screens today. The film is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. Also starring Atul Kulkarni, Junglee is the story of a veterinarian who is trying to save elephants from poachers. Vidyut has declared that he is planning to turn Junglee into a series, much like his Commando films.