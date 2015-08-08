Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Not worried about people laughing at my dancing: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar says he makes mistakes while dancing and does not mind if people laugh at his moves.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: August 8, 2015 5:56:21 pm
Welcome back, Welcome Back Trailer, Welcome Back movie trailer, Welcome back Song Launch, Welcome Back cast, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Shruti Haasan, Mika Singh, Ganesh Acharya, Entertainment news Nana Patekar, who is non dancer, said people love to see his “incorrect” postures. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Actor Nana Patekar says he makes mistakes while dancing and does not mind if people laugh at his moves.

Nana, who is non dancer, said people love to see his “incorrect” postures.

“I do rehearsals so that we can easily and confidently make mistakes. As it doesn’t show on your face. I know you all enjoy watching me dance incorrectly. I am okay with it… I am not worried about that,” Nana told reporters here at the launch of the title track of “Welcome Back” along with co-stars John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

“Welcome Back” is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala and will hit theatres on September 4.

Nana will be reprising his role of Uday Bhai in the sequel to the 2007 hit film “Welcome”.

The actor is hopeful that the film will earn Rs 100 crore at the box-office.

“If the film earns 100 crore… Rs 300 crore, then anything above this will be our profit and that will be given o us. We want bonus,” Nana said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now