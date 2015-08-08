Not worried about people laughing at my dancing: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar, who is non dancer, said people love to see his “incorrect” postures. (Source: Twitter)

Actor Nana Patekar says he makes mistakes while dancing and does not mind if people laugh at his moves.



“I do rehearsals so that we can easily and confidently make mistakes. As it doesn’t show on your face. I know you all enjoy watching me dance incorrectly. I am okay with it… I am not worried about that,” Nana told reporters here at the launch of the title track of “Welcome Back” along with co-stars John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

“Welcome Back” is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala and will hit theatres on September 4.

Nana will be reprising his role of Uday Bhai in the sequel to the 2007 hit film “Welcome”.

The actor is hopeful that the film will earn Rs 100 crore at the box-office.

“If the film earns 100 crore… Rs 300 crore, then anything above this will be our profit and that will be given o us. We want bonus,” Nana said.

