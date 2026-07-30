‘Not Tamannaah Bhatia’: Fans walked away after realising Karishma Tanna wasn’t Stree star

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are back with another episode of ‘Double Date’ on their YouTube channel. In their latest vlog, the actor couple visited new parents Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera’s Mumbai house. While they welcomed their baby boy yesterday, the vlog was shot just a couple of days before Karishma’s delivery. In the video, the actor recalled being mistaken for Tamannaah Bhatia by a few fans, and them walking away after realising the mix-up.

As soon as Neha and Angad entered their house, they gifted a few photo frames to the hosts, handmade by their daughter Mehr. When they sat to chat, Varun laughed and recalled an incident when a fan approached his wife Karishma, thinking she was actually actor Tamannaah Bhatia. “We went on a holiday and the funniest thing happened. We were in Switzerland and a few fans were following us. They knew she was a celebrity but couldn’t recall her name,” he revealed.

Varun said, “They were hovering around us for around 45 minutes. Then, they finally gathered the courage to approach us, and asked Karishma, ‘You are Tamannaah, right?’ The other fan said, ‘See, I told you na, she is not her’ and they left. I thought, ‘But she is Karishma!'” “They didn’t take photos, popat karke nikal gaye (Just walked away),” Karishma laughed and added.

Karishma also opened up about her struggles in the entertainment industry. “I have been in this industry for 22 years now. I have done TV, it used to be really big initially. But in the process, I realised that TV isn’t enough to grow to a certain level. OTT wasn’t there at that time, and I also wanted to do films like any other artist,” she shared.

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The actor continued, “I approached people and gave auditions, but I was told I am exposed on TV so can’t take you in films. My struggle became a bit longer. I took a pause from TV and OTT came by that time. I had never played a typical role in daily soaps, I was mostly a reality show actor. Then, I got a call from Mukesh Chabbra for Scoop. I never thought I will bag the role because I was earlier rejected so many times. But, I got it and that changed a lot of things.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s love story

While chatting with each other, Karishma and Varun recalled meeting each other during the second wave of Covid, at a mutual friend’s dinner party. “It was New Year’s Eve and I was there at a dear friend’s dinner. I suddenly saw this tall, pretty girl entering the house. We spoke for hardly 30 seconds and I went to fetch a drink for us. When I came back, she had already left,” he shared.

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“I thought maybe she was uncomfortable. After 30 minutes, our common friend told me that she apologised for leaving suddenly and not saying goodbye. He made us connect and we started talking over the phone after that,” added Varun, who was giving his first interview ever. Later on, all four of them discussed a few baby name options that the first time parents had thought of. The list included Yug, Yugvir, Dev, and Aaryav for their baby, if it was a boy.

Karishma Tanna welcomes baby boy

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a boy, on July 29, in Mumbai. The couple announced his birth in an adorable social media post. “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima. Our greatest blessing is here. Welcome to our world, little one,” the caption of the joint post read.

In the vlog, when Neha had asked the Scoop actor about how she had been feeling during her pregnancy, the actor replied, “I am petrified with injections. I have a phobia. I am scared of going to the hospital to meet anybody. It’s scary to think that I’ve to go and get admitted. Even seeing injections can make me cry.” While thinking about the big day, Karishma got emotional and gave a message to her little one on the camera with her husband. “We are very proud to get you in this world,” she added.