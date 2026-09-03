Before Shah Rukh Khan, Swades was written for Aamir Khan: ‘R Madhavan aced its audition’

Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 Swades went through a very different casting journey before Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the role of Mohan Bhargava. According to actor-writer Amin Hajee, who played Bagha in Lagaan and later co-wrote Swades, Aamir Khan was originally meant to star in the film, which was then titled Desh. Hrithik Roshan was subsequently narrated the script, while R Madhavan auditioned for the role before Shah Rukh eventually came on board.

Hajee, who was part of the writing process from the early stages, recently opened up about how Swades changed hands — and how a film that was initially conceived around Aamir ended up becoming one of Shah Rukh’s most celebrated performances.

Aamir Khan was supposed to do Swades

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Hajee said that Swades was always intended to be Gowariker’s next film with Aamir after Lagaan. Aamir was not only attached as the lead but was also involved as its producer through Aamir Khan Productions.

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“At that time Aamir was supposed to play Shah Rukh Khan’s role. It was originally Aamir, always, from the start. After Lagaan, the next film was this with Aamir,” Hajee recalled.

However, Aamir was not convinced by the version of the screenplay that had been developed. He liked the central plot but wanted to work further on certain aspects of the script.

“Aamir did not like some things that we had done. That version of the script he did not like. He liked the plot,” Hajee said.

The bigger issue was time. Aamir wanted to be involved in reworking the screenplay, but he had other commitments and could not give Gowariker the time he needed. At the same time, Gowariker was eager to make his next film after Lagaan.

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“Aamir loved the plot. He was just wanting to work on things. But the more important thing is that he didn’t have the time. Aamir does one film at one time.”

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Swades. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Swades.

Aamir eventually decided to step away from the role but, according to Hajee, was initially still willing to produce the film. He told Gowariker to go ahead with another actor of his choice.

“Aamir was very kind. Aamir said, ‘Okay, I will still produce it. You decide who you want to play that role.’”

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Hrithik Roshan and Madhavan were also considered

Aamir’s exit from the production came later. Hajee said it was not simply because of Shah Rukh replacing Aamir as actor in the film. Aamir understood that Gowariker was eager to move ahead and did not want the director to wait for his availability.

“It is not that Shah Rukh entered and Aamir exited as producer also,” Hajee clarified. “Aamir exited because Aamir understood that right now Ashutosh is raring to make his next film.”

Gowariker began considering other actors. Hrithik Roshan was among those who were narrated the script, while R Madhavan auditioned for the role.

“We narrated the script to Hrithik Roshan also. Madhavan also gave the audition — and what an audition. He killed it. He is a great actor.”

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How Shah Rukh Khan entered the picture

Hajee recalled that Shah Rukh wanted to watch Lagaan, which had become a major hit. A special screening was arranged for him at Adlabs in Film City, where Hajee happened to be sitting next to the actor.

During the screening, Shah Rukh became convinced that he wanted to be part of Gowariker’s next film.

“He said, ‘I should be in Ashu’s next film. My father was a freedom fighter. I should do Desh. I should be Mohan Bhargava.’”

After the screening, Shah Rukh called Gowariker. “He called Ashu and said, ‘Ashu, I have to be in your next film. You are a great director. I want to be a part of your next film.’”

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Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Swades. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Swades.

Shah Rukh and Gowariker already shared a professional relationship, having worked together earlier, including on the television series Circus.

“Then we tested, and I think it’s all destiny. So Shah Rukh did Swades and I became a writer, and Charlotte co-wrote it with us,” Hajee said.

Hajee also recalled Shah Rukh making an interesting observation about the opportunity. According to him, Shah Rukh said that whenever Aamir is attached to a film and, for some reason, steps away from the project, he picks it up without even reading the script because he knows that if Aamir was involved in it in the first place, the film must be good.

“Shah Rukh said one line to me: ‘The film that Aamir couldn’t do, I did without reading the script because I knew that must be great.’ Look at the history — Darr, Aamir didn’t do, Shah Rukh did.”

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Released in December 2004, Swades did not become a major box-office success during its theatrical run. However, its reputation grew substantially over the years, with Shah Rukh’s performance increasingly regarded as one of the finest and most restrained of his career.