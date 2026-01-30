Not Saif Ali Khan, this is who Priyadarshan actually wanted to cast in Haiwaan

Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 film Oppam starring Mohanlal. The Hindi version of the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Jan 30, 2026
Priyadarshan on the sets of HaiwaanPriyadarshan on the remake of Oppam. (Photo: Priyadarshan/Instagram)
Priyadarshan is currently juggling multiple projects, one of which is Haiwaan. The film stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, with Akshay Kumar stepping in as the antagonist and Mohanlal making a special appearanc. Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. However, what many may not know is that Saif Ali Khan was not the filmmaker’s first choice for the project. Priyadarshan had initially envisioned Amitabh Bachchan in the lead—a long-cherished dream collaboration that, so far, has remained unfulfilled.

In an old interview with Rediff, Priyadarshan spoke candidly about the missed opportunities. “I have never been able to collaborate with writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and I have never been able to work with Mr Bachchan,” he said, adding, “Many times, we came very close to working together, but somehow the projects never materialised. For one reason or another, the films we were meant to do together fell through.”

Elaborating further, the filmmaker revealed that while planning the remake of Oppam, Amitabh Bachchan was the only actor he could imagine as the blind protagonist. “I wanted to remake my 2016 hit Oppam, my film with Mohanlal. I could only think of Mr Bachchan for the role,” he said, adding that the idea did not move forward as Bachchan had already portrayed a similar character in the past. “I am still searching for that one script that will bring us together.”

Calling Amitabh Bachchan a constant source of inspiration, Priyadarshan said, “After more than 40 years of filmmaking, I sometimes feel it’s time to hang up my boots. Then I see Mr Bachchan, who continues to work for 18 hours a day despite doctors’ orders—and my batteries are instantly recharged.”

Priyadarshan officially announced Haiwaan last year, confirming Akshay Kumar’s addition to the cast.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan revealed how Akshay came on board. “Originally, Akshay was not part of the film. I was planning to do it with Saif, and he was excited about the subject. We tried approaching other actors, but everyone kept saying no because it was a small role. They wanted changes,” he said.

He further shared, “While shooting Bhoot Bangla, I told Akshay that I didn’t think Haiwaan would happen because I couldn’t find the right person for the other role—even though it is as important as the hero’s. Akshay asked me what the role was about. I never imagined he would agree, but he asked if he could do it. I asked him, ‘Are you serious?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I like the thought and I trust you.’”

