Not Saif Ali Khan, this is who Priyadarshan actually wanted to cast in Haiwaan

Priyadarshan is currently juggling multiple projects, one of which is Haiwaan. The film stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, with Akshay Kumar stepping in as the antagonist and Mohanlal making a special appearanc. Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. However, what many may not know is that Saif Ali Khan was not the filmmaker’s first choice for the project. Priyadarshan had initially envisioned Amitabh Bachchan in the lead—a long-cherished dream collaboration that, so far, has remained unfulfilled.

In an old interview with Rediff, Priyadarshan spoke candidly about the missed opportunities. “I have never been able to collaborate with writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and I have never been able to work with Mr Bachchan,” he said, adding, “Many times, we came very close to working together, but somehow the projects never materialised. For one reason or another, the films we were meant to do together fell through.”