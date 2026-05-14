Not Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan is Amish Tripathi’s collaborator: ‘He likes my books’

Author Amish Tripathi’s bestselling books, The Shiva Trilogy, recently became a topic of discussion among Bollywood fans as rumours started doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh had acquired the rights of the books and was planning to adapt them. However, Amish denied the reports. But, he has recently confirmed that is already in collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, Amish shared that he is working with Big B on a game. When asked about their collaboration, he shared, “That is an AAA video game. It was released mid-last year.” He added that video game developers largely make mobile-based games but AAA games are the kind that can be played on devices like PlayStations. He added, “There has never been an AAA game on an Indian epic.”

ALSO READ | ‘Female characters with dignity’: Mudassar Aziz on whether Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promotes adultery

Amish said that him and Big B are co-founders in the gaming company, and added that the star has supported his books for many years. “Amitabh Bachchan and I co-founded this company… we are friends, I call him Amitabhji. He has read and supported my books from the early days. I am hugely bigger fan of his, but he likes my books.”

He further added, “We founded this game. We have been working on it for a few years. AAA games have budgets equal to Hollywood movies, and they take 4-5 years to make. This game will be released in another two years; it will be the first AAA game on an Indian subject, based on the world of Ramayana. It will be an imagery that you have never seen, gameplay that you have never seen.”

The Shiva Trilogy rights not with Ranveer Singh

Earlier this week, Pinkvilla reported that Ranveer Singh had acquired the rights for The Immortals of Meluha and was planning to star in a three-film series. Later, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ranveer had acquired the rights for Rs 40 crore.

However, speaking to Variety India, Amish denied the reports and said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

Story continues below this ad

Ranveer Singh’s next

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the Dhurandhar franchise. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1,796 crore worldwide, and the first Dhurandhar earned Rs 1,307 crore. Ranveer’s next film is Jai Mehta’s Pralay.

Previoyslu, Ranveer was supposed to play the lead role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, however, that project fell apart soon after the release of Dhurandhar. After Ranveer exited the project, there have been reports that Farhan’s Excel Entertainment is seeking Rs 40 crore from the actor in damages as this was the amount they spent in the pre-production of the film.