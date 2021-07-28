‘Not Mrs Milind Soman’: Ankita Konwar responds after her tweet on racism post Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic win

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar had quite a comeback ready when she was called ‘Mrs Milind‘ on Instagram by a user. She was reacting to her tweet on how people from the Northeast face racism in India and are only celebrated when they achieve something on an international podium. Her tweet came days after Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in weightlifting. Chanu hails from Manipur.

Ankita, who comes from Guwahati, Assam, wrote “If you are from Northeast India you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.” Chanu had lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk category.

If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.

Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.

India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.

Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

She further wrote, “Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites.”

Reacting to Konwar’s tweet, one Twitter user wrote, “Very negative approach…….. atleast not expected from mrs milind.”

Very negative approach…….. atleasr not expected from mrs milind. — Ashu Mathur (@ashumat1710) July 27, 2021

Ankita’s tweet received several reactions from the Twitterati. One user said, “Not sure if I should like this message as I am ashamed of this fact, discrimination is part of our culture,” to which Ankita said, “Realising it actually covers the basics.” “Yes in general, you are right. But there are lot of us here who think everyone from Nagaland to Mumbai & from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a proud Indian irrespective of their religion, caste & colour. Cheers,” another user said. “And that’s how we become a country!” she replied.

I’m Ankita Konwar 😊 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

Ankita, who is a fitness enthusiast, has often called out racism against people from Northeast. In an earlier note, she had written, “I have personally experienced these little “differences” that certain people or situations make you feel. But do we give in or keep fighting? I haven’t given up the hope that one day, we will be accepted and loved exactly the way we are by our brothers and sisters. One day, we have more representations to look up to. One day, we have equal opportunities when it comes to infrastructures and accessibility. One day, we are no longer sidelined. One day, we are all equally Indians.”

Ankita and Milind Soman tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug, on April 22, 2018. In April, the couple, who enjoy running together, celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of them together, Milind had captioned the post, “3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweet heart that makes me smile..”