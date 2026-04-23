Not Madhubala, Nargis was Mughal-e-Azam’s original Anarkali; ‘jobless’ K Asif demanded Rs 1.5 cr to make film: ‘Films were made for Rs 3 lakh’

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam is widely regarded as one of the greatest period dramas ever made. It continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. What makes the film even more remarkable is the extraordinary story of its making, a long, difficult journey driven by passion, persistence, and an almost stubborn belief in a dream. K Asif reportedly spent around 15 years completing the film, often while facing financial hardship and unemployment.

Recently, veteran Bollywood screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey spoke in detail about the many difficulties faced during the making of the epic. He recalled that the film’s initial casting and production were disrupted by several unexpected tragedies including Partition. “Initially, Nargis was cast as Anarkali, Chandra Mohan as Akbar, and Sapru as Salim. Shooting had begun, but Partition happened. The original producer Shiraz Ali Hakeem went to Pakistan after selling his studio and everything. Then Chandra Mohan, who was playing Akbar, died. One setback after another kept happening, but K Asif never gave up on his dream.”

Pandey also shared an incident that reflects the scale of ambition behind the project. Running out of funds, K Asif approached real estate kingpin Shapoorji Pallonji for financial support, as he was a fan of Prithviraj Kapoor, whom Asif was considering for the role of Akbar. “He asked how much money would be needed. Asif said Rs 1.5 crore at a time when films were usually made for Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh. He returned home disappointed,” Pandey said.

However, what followed changed the fate of the film. “The next day, Shapoorji Pallonji himself came to K Asif’s home to as he said he wanted to see the filmmaker who was planning to make a Rs 1.5 crore film. He saw the condition of the house, very poor, as Asif was unemployed with almost no resources, Asif offered him a seat on an overturned tin box. Pallonji was deeply impressed and said, ‘The man who offers me a seat on a tin box is planning a film worth Rs 1.5 crore. I want to see this film being made.’ It was then he decided to fund it.”

‘Madhubala endured a lot physically’

Pandey also spoke about the many casting changes for the role of Anarkali. Nargis initially backed out due to her mother’s objections to working with Dilip Kumar. Nutan was then considered but also declined. Eventually, Madhubala’s name was suggested. “Her father, Ataullah Khan, had several conditions and initially refused. But Madhubala personally spoke to K Asif and assured him that if he agreed to the conditions, she would handle everything else on set. Her father was against shooting in outdoors and wanted her to return by 6 pm and with no lifting of heavy objects for her,” he said.

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He further highlighted Madhubala’s dedication despite her ill health during filming. “What Madhubala endured physically was immense. Even when she was seriously ill, she was not allowed to lift heavy objects in real life. Yet in the film, she performed scenes where she was chained in heavy iron chains which were three times heavier than her own body weight, while also singing a song and expressing emotions.”

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About Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam (1960) tells the story of Prince Salim, who later becomes Emperor Jahangir, and his forbidden love for Anarkali, a court dancer. Their relationship is opposed by Emperor Akbar, leading to a conflict between father and son. The film is based on the play Anarkali by Imtiaz Ali Taj.