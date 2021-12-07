Not Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher was Mr India’s Mogambo but was ‘dropped’ after 2-3 months

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has a rich and versatile filmography. But even today, one of his most popular films continues to be the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer sci-fi fantasy movie, Mr. India. But did you know that one of the movie’s most famous characters, Mogambo, was initially supposed to be played by Anupam Kher?

Yes, you read that right. In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, Kher had revealed this trivia about the 1987 film.

On the occasion of Puri’s birth anniversary, Kher had revealed this lesser-known information about the blockbuster movie. “In Mr. India, Mogambo’s role was offered to me before Amrish Puri. However, after one or two months, the filmmakers replaced me. When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched Mr. India and saw Amrishji’s work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting him in their film,” the actor was quoted as saying by IANS at the time.

Upon its release, Mr. India won both critical and commercial acclaim, earning a whopping 100 million rupees against its 38 million budget. The film ended up becoming the second-highest grossing feature of the year. Mr. India’s success spawned multiple remakes — En Rathathin Rathame (1989) in Tamil and Jai Karnataka in Kannada was released subsequently.

Written by Salim-Javed, Mr. India was bankrolled by Boney and Surinder Kapoor.

While Mr. India might be the most beloved film from director Shekhar Kapur’s filmography, the filmmaker is also known for helming other well-received projects such as Masoom, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age and New York, I Love You.