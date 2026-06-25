Not Alia Bhatt’s fault that she is the daughter of industry insiders, says mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry and she is currently looking forward to her next release, Alpha. While Alia has received a lot of love from her fans over the last decade, in the recent past, she has also been receiving some negativity on social media. Recently, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, reacted to the hate her daughter receives on social media and also commented on the trolling that happened during her Cannes 2026 appearance.

In a conversation with Zoom, Soni Razdan said that it is not Alia’s fault that she is the daughter of industry insiders. She also pointed that she herself was an outsider, she never got the kind of success that Alia got, and applauded her talent and hard work.

She said, “Alia can’t help whose child she is; it’s not her fault. I was not a product of the industry; I struggled as an actor and human being to come into this industry, and I am not even half or quarter as successful as many other women of my time. Also, the world does not owe you a living if you want to make it in the industry, and you are going to complain… When I came in, 101 people were children of people who were already in the industry. I didn’t even think about it. If I think about that, how will I do what I wanted to? So I was focused on what I was doing. Why don’t people do that? It’s very easy for people to blame; there is nothing fair about this world.”

Also Read: Soni Razdan reacts to daughter Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance criticism: ‘Social media has lot of hate’

Soni admitted that even though Alia was invited to audition for her first film, whatever she has done since then has been to her credit. She further added, “It is not Alia’s fault that she is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s daughter. Somebody called up and said they would like to audition her, but after that… Once that first step is over, it’s her hard work. If that audition had gone wrong and somebody had decided that she was hopeless, she wouldn’t have gotten the role. So there has been one thing after another which helped her to climb the ladder of success.”

Soni Razdan praises Alia Bhatt’s film choices

As Alia Bhatt plays an action-packed role in Alpha, her mother lauds her evolution as an artist and says, “Her evolution as an actor is remarkable. Right from the get-go, she was very unusual in her choices. After Student Of The Year, most actors would not have looked at a film like Highway, which she did immediately; that really defined her and set her apart from her peers, stating that here is a person who wants to be taken seriously in this business. She is not here to just wear pretty dresses, high heels, and dance and sing. She is here to work and perform, and owns her craft.”

“Alia often tells me that Highway was her acting school, and I can see why. It is wonderful that Imtiaz Ali saw that talent in her and thought that she might be able to do that role. In a certain sense, she has been lucky, no doubt, but she also got something to back that luck. It is what it is, and is never going to be easy ever,” Soni Razdan added.

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Alia Bhatt’s Cannes controversy

In May, when Alia Bhatt appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, a few videos circulating online suggested that she was ignored by the international paparazzi. Soon after, the actress was trolled on social media, while someone said she had an “aura deficit” and another one had written, “What a pity, no one noticed you.” Reacting to the trolling in a classy and calm way, Alia Bhatt also wrote back, saying, “Why pity, love? You noticed me :).”

Reacting to this hatred, Soni said, “Just because there is some noise on a social media platform, that doesn’t reflect the actual reality on the ground. It’s a reality we face every day. Everyone who went to Cannes was there for a reason, and they were representing their country. Everybody was invited because they achieved something in the global arena, they weren’t there by accident. If they are there, it means they are already being recognised. We should not waste our energy on giving importance to negativity, which doesn’t deserve our attention. As people in the business, you come and do your work, and go.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s next Alpha releases on July 3. After this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War in the pipeline, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.