‘Not an abandoned person on road’: Rahul Roy slams those spreading misinformation; shares family pic

Once touted by many as the next biggest icon in Bollywood, actor Rahul Roy is no longer active in movies. Yet, he made quite a few headlines over the past few weeks, but for unfortunate reasons. It began when the 1990s’ heartthrob was spotted a fortnight ago in Versova, Mumbai, holding a suitcase and walking along a damaged road. Conversations about him picked up after a few of his reels went viral on social media, showing him collaborating with random content creators.

Subsequently, he issued a statement saying he was minding his own business and requesting that others not unnecessarily interfere in his life. He also told those eager to pass judgment on his life to help him find genuine work instead, if they were truly concerned about him.

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‘Safe and well taken care of by my sister’

Now, Rahul has shared a new post on social media, tearing into those sharing “fake videos” of him and those trying to sell narratives that he had been abandoned by his family. Maintaining that he now lives with his sister, Hari Maa Priyanka, and her husband, Romeer Sen, the Aashiqui (1990) star asserted that they were taking good care of him.

Addressing “haters, trolls, and fake video makers,” Rahul wrote, “I’m safe, and I’m well taken care of by my sister and brother-in-law. I live at my sister’s place. We have a lovely house in Madh, and I’m deeply loved by her, which makes me the luckiest brother in the world.” He mentioned that his twin brother, Rohit Roy, now lives in Canada and noted that he hasn’t seen him in nine years due to Rohit’s work commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

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He continued, “I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have a car, and I’m not an abandoned person on the road. The way fake videos are coming out is not true. My sister, Hari Maa, and my brother-in-law, Romeer Sen, have provided me with everything. Please do not disturb their sanity. They are the only thing that is left to me.”

‘Have to look after my personal court cases too’

Maintaining that he likes to lead a simple and humble life, Rahul noted, “I don’t take bodyguards, that’s my personal choice. If I sometimes travel by autorickshaws, it’s easy and quick; it’s my personal choice. I did those reels with simplicity, not with clever thoughts. It was work and not any financial help to me. I always think work is work; that’s my personal choice. My decisions are my choice. I waited for good work long enough, but it didn’t come. I cannot sit and waste myself. And, of course, I have to look after my personal court cases too. If anyone makes any videos and claims that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially, kindly do not entertain.”

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In November 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke, after which he largely stayed away from films. He was most recently seen in director Kanu Behl’s Agra (2023).