‘Not a ban’: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit clarifies action against Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday took disciplinary action against actor Ranveer Singh by issuing a non-cooperation directive following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, a move that was widely reported as a “ban” on the actor. However, on Tuesday, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit clarified that the organisation “can’t ban” anyone as it is not a court of law.

During an interview with ETimes, Ashoke said, “See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not a court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation.” He then explained the meaning of non-cooperation – all FWICE members, who belong to 30 crafts, will not work with Ranveer Singh.

‘We won’t work with Ranveer’

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit further clarified that it is up to individual members whether they wish to work with Ranveer Singh or not. He said the film body, as a trade union, has merely issued a directive stating that its members would refrain from working with the actor until the matter is resolved.

Ashoke also revealed that the issue remains unresolved and expressed concern that the incident could set a wrong precedent within the industry.

Ashoke Pandit emphasised that such a trend of artistes abruptly quitting projects could have severe financial consequences for producers. He pointed out that not every production house is as financially secure as Excel Entertainment and can afford to lose crores. “They will commit suicide,” Ashoke said.

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No response from Ranveer Singh

Ashoke Pandit pointed out again that Ranveer Singh refused to respond to FWICE after receiving three invitations, until he learnt about the press conference FWICE was planning to hold. After hearing about it, the actor allegedly sent an email to the film body saying that “this doesn’t come under their jurisdiction.”

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Ashoke accepted that there has been no closure in the dispute and said that Ranveer should sit down with the federation and the producers to find a solution. He also indicated that there is scope for negotiations regarding the Rs 45 crore compensation Farhan Akhtar is seeking from Ranveer Singh as damages. “If you say it’s not 45 (crore), we say 30 (crore) or whatever,” he stated.

FWICE’s chief advisor clarified again that FWICE never used the word “ban” during the press meet. He requested that the issue should not be dramatised, as it is a very “serious matter” linked to “the industry’s survival.”

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 row

It all began after Ranveer Singh abruptly exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 after months of pre-production work and the release of a promo featuring the actor. When Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) invited both parties for a meeting to discuss the matter, Ranveer reportedly failed to appear despite receiving three invitations. Meanwhile, Farhan and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment attended the meeting and presented their side of the story. The Dhurandhar star has been accused of causing reported losses of nearly Rs 45 crore to the producers.

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, Ashoke Pandit said, “On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for shoot, Ranveer left the movie. They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper.”

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He added, “Ranveer had signed a contract with Excel Entertainment for three films. The entire recce was in his presence. The inputs for script were made in his presence. A promo was shot with him to announce the film.”