Nora Fatehi’s Zaalima Coca Cola from Bhuj The Pride of India is the ‘party song of the year’. Watch

Nora Fatehi’s dance number Zaalima Coca Cola from the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is out now. The track is being called the ‘party song of the year’ and features Nora dancing at what looks like an elaborate event.

As previously shown in the trailer of the film, Nora appears to be playing a spy in the film who goes to the Pakistani side to collect information so there is a possibility that the dance number is performed as some sort of a ruse against the enemy country. Zaalima Coca Cola has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Vayu and has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Set in 1971, Gujarat, the film’s events are based on the Indo-Pak war. The film follows Ajay Devgn’s IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik who has taken on the task of reconstructing the Bhuj airbase along with 300 locals. The construction of this airbase is key to getting ahead in the war.

Alongside Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, among others. Bhuj: The Pride of India marks Ajay’s return to the movies after 2020’s Tanhaji.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film releases on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.