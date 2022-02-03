Nora Fatehi visits a private zoo in Dubai, poses with lions: ‘I thought I would be scared’

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is in the company of some new friends, and well, she is enjoying every bit of her time. Nora, who’s on a trip to Dubai, visited a private zoo and shared several videos and photos, gushing about her time with her four legged mates.

From a hyena, an owl, lionesses and a chimpanzee, Nora happily posed with every animal, along with petting and pouting with them. Sharing photos of herself and two lionesses, she wrote, “Its that Lion energy from now on… They so beautiful tho.”

Nora also took to her Instagram stories to post a clip of her feeding a hyena. In the video, she said, “It actually feels surreal. I don’t know, I thought I would be scared when I was on my way here but I am actually not that scared anymore.”

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa ‘s music video “Dance Meri Rani.” The video grabbed eyeballs for Nora’s Afro dance moves. The track was released amidst rumours about the two dating each other.

Nora was also seen in the song “Kusu Kusu” in Satyameva Jayate 2, apart from “Zaalima Coca Cola” in Bhuj.

Nora Fatehi’s latest Dubai trip comes after she recovered from Covid-19. She tested positive in December 2021.