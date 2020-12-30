Nora Fatehi’s twist to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ goes viral

Nora Fatehi and Rajit Dev's dance video has already garnered more than two million views on Instagram.

Trust Nora Fatehi to end 2020 in her own imitable style. On Tuesday, the actor posted a video of herself and choreographer friend Rajit Dev dancing on Meghan The Stallion’s “Body”.

“Body” has been going viral on social media as fans across the world are trying the #BodyOdyDanceChallenge. Matching the energetic number’s mood, the duo is seen performing some sassy moves. The high point of Nora’s performance is her trademark shimmy and booty dance.

Stating that the next year is going to be ‘lit’, Nora Fatehi captioned her dance video, “The Category is Body🔥👑😏 Last dance video of 2020! Next year is gna be lit 🔥🔥 wait for it 😉👑 @rajitdev.”

Nora Fatehi and Rajit Dev had earlier collaborated on the female version of “Pachtaoge”, which the latter had choreographed and directed. The two had also posted a fun dance video on the viral song “Taki Taki” sometime back.

Nora was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 where she promoted her song “Naach Meri Rani” with Guru Randhawa.