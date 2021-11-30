scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Nora Fatehi to share the stage with Nick Jonas at VidCon in Abu Dhabi

At VidCon, Nora Fatehi will be performing live along with artistes like Nick Jonas, Kehlani and Tala Samman among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 30, 2021 3:14:35 pm
Nora fatehi- Nick jonas- Vid Con Abu DhabiNora Fatehi and Nick Jonas among other artistes will perform at VidCon in Abu Dhabi on December 3. (Photos: Nora Fatehi, Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi will be sharing stage with Nick Jonas, Kehlani and Tala Samman among others at the upcoming VidCon in Abu Dhabi on December 3.

Nora will be performing on some of her most popular chartbusters at the international event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VidCon Abu Dhabi (@vidconabudhabi)

Earlier, Nora Fatehi had represented Bollywood at the global stage when she performed at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, presenting a fusion of Arabic and Indian dance performances.

Nora was last seen in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 in the special dance number “Kusu Kusu”. She will next be seen in Indra Kumar directorial Thank God, where she will make a special appearance in the Hindi remake of the song “Manike Mage Hithe”. Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

