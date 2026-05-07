Nora Fatehi to appear before National Commission for Women over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt-starrer song Sarke Chunar's Hindi version, released on March 15 on YouTube, had triggered public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics.

Actor Nora Fatehi will appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the film song “Sarke Chunar”.

Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt also appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy over the song from the film KD The Devil and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any “unintended” harm caused to society.

Fatehi, who is scheduled to appear before the Commission tomorrow at 11:30 am in compliance with its summons, had distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.