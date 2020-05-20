Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Nora Fatehi is done with 2020

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is keeping it real on video sharing app TikTok.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 3:00:05 pm
nora fatehi tiktok videos Nora Fatehi is busy entertaining fans with her TikTok videos. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is done with the year 2020. Taking to the video sharing app TikTok, the actor expressed how she wants to undo the whole year.

She posted the video with a caption that read, “Im ready to quit 2020.. make it stop!”

@itsnoriana

Im ready to quit 2020.. make it stop! 😫 #norafatehi #trending #quarantinelife #2020

♬ original sound – thecooljule

In another video, Nora Fatehi claims to have met “corona” who has “too much attitude.”

She shared a video with a caption that read, “So I confronted this b***h Corona..Shes got too much attitude and no Answers.”

@itsnoriana

So I confronted this bitch Corona..Shes got too much attitude and no Answers 🤨😕 #quarantinelife #norafatehi #trending #comedy

♬ What Was The Reason – sebmoldovan

Just like a lot of us, Nora Fatehi is also tired of doing household chores.

@itsnoriana

These dishes are never ending! Leave me alone 😅 i wana do other things in life lol #quarantinelife #comedy #norafatehi #noriana

♬ original sound – adamrayokay

“These dishes are never ending! Leave me alone 😅 i wana do other things in life lol,” she wrote.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hollywood takes the OTT route: Greyhound, Scoob, The Lovebirds and more
Hollywood takes the OTT route: Greyhound, Scoob, The Lovebirds and more

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement