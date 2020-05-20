Celebrities on TikTok: Nora Fatehi is done with 2020

Nora Fatehi is busy entertaining fans with her TikTok videos. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram) Nora Fatehi is busy entertaining fans with her TikTok videos. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is done with the year 2020. Taking to the video sharing app TikTok, the actor expressed how she wants to undo the whole year.

She posted the video with a caption that read, “Im ready to quit 2020.. make it stop!”

In another video, Nora Fatehi claims to have met “corona” who has “too much attitude.”

She shared a video with a caption that read, “So I confronted this b***h Corona..Shes got too much attitude and no Answers.”

Just like a lot of us, Nora Fatehi is also tired of doing household chores.

“These dishes are never ending! Leave me alone 😅 i wana do other things in life lol,” she wrote.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd