Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Been bedridden for a few days’

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nora said that she has been “bedridden for a few days now” and is under doctor’s supervision.

Her Instagram post read, “Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment, that’s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe”

A statement by her spokesperson read, “We would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

It also added that the photos of Nora Fatehi being circulated on social media since Wednesday are from an earlier event as “Nora has stepped nowhere out recently”.

Nora Fatehi was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show where she promoted her song “Dance Meri Rani” with Guru Randhawa. The episode will air this weekend. Nora and Guru also visited India’s Best Dancer Season 2 to promote their single.