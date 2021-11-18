scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

Nora Fatehi shot ‘Kusu Kusu’ with a bleeding foot: ‘I’m braver than John in Satyameva Jayate 2’

The behind-the-scenes making video takes us first inside Nora Fatehi's dance rehearsals and then on the main set of Satyameva Jayate 2 where the song was filmed over several hours.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 6:54:09 pm
kusu kusu song making nora fatehi'Kusu Kusu' has been sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. (Photos: YouTube/Nora Fatehi)

Nora Fatehi put not just her best foot forward in Satyameva Jayate 2’s song “Kusu Kusu”, but also her sweat, sleep, and even blood. In a video which the actor-dancer posted on her vlog, fans get to see how Nora got the right belly moves. In her own words, many will “break their pelvic bone” trying to copy the hook step.

The behind-the-scenes making video takes us first inside her rehearsals at a dance studio and then on the main set where the song was filmed over several hours leaving her sleep-deprived. But more than anything, Nora reveals she had to bear an injured foot when she bled after getting hit by a glass piece. It however didn’t deter her energy leaving the entire crew in awe.

Nora also shared that she got a noose mark around her neck due to the cape that was tied to her necklace as part of her costume. Director Milap Zaveri who was also on the set expressed excitement about teaming up with Nora for a fourth time, after songs “Dilbar”, “Saki Saki” and “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”. “Kusu Kusu” has been sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Also read |Nora Fatehi not part of any money laundering, she is a victim: Spokesperson issues statement

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film. The vigilante actioner brings back John Abraham as the main lead, apart from Divya Khosla Kumar who makes her acting comeback.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement