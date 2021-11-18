Nora Fatehi shot ‘Kusu Kusu’ with a bleeding foot: ‘I’m braver than John in Satyameva Jayate 2’

Nora Fatehi put not just her best foot forward in Satyameva Jayate 2’s song “Kusu Kusu”, but also her sweat, sleep, and even blood. In a video which the actor-dancer posted on her vlog, fans get to see how Nora got the right belly moves. In her own words, many will “break their pelvic bone” trying to copy the hook step.

The behind-the-scenes making video takes us first inside her rehearsals at a dance studio and then on the main set where the song was filmed over several hours leaving her sleep-deprived. But more than anything, Nora reveals she had to bear an injured foot when she bled after getting hit by a glass piece. It however didn’t deter her energy leaving the entire crew in awe.

Nora also shared that she got a noose mark around her neck due to the cape that was tied to her necklace as part of her costume. Director Milap Zaveri who was also on the set expressed excitement about teaming up with Nora for a fourth time, after songs “Dilbar”, “Saki Saki” and “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”. “Kusu Kusu” has been sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film. The vigilante actioner brings back John Abraham as the main lead, apart from Divya Khosla Kumar who makes her acting comeback.