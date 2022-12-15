Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after suing Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation: ‘My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people’

After Nora Fatehi sued actor Jacqueline Fernandez for alleged defamatory remarks the latter made against her, the dancer recently shared an Instagram story hinting about the same. Both Nora and Jacqueline have been questioned in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a cryptic post, Nora mentioned that she wasn’t raised to take advantage of people in sticky situations. “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, my intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same,” she wrote.

(Photo: Nora/Instagram) (Photo: Nora/Instagram)

“A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action…It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” NDTV quoted Nora’s petition against Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have allegedly received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar. Fatehi has denied receiving any such gift.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen in an episode of Disney Plus Hotstar’s original series Moving In with Malaika, which stars Malaika Arora. Nora was last seen in An Action Hero, dancing to Jheda Nasha with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has the film 100 per cent in her kitty, which is yet to be announced.