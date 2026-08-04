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‘An amazing person’: Nora Fatehi sets record straight on dating rumours with Yassine Bounou
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the dating rumours linking her to Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou.
Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi and Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, have been the subject of dating rumours for several months. Nora has now addressed the speculation, clarifying in a recent interview that she and Yassine are “very good friends.”
During a candid chat on The Kris Fade Show, Nora was asked about her relationship with Yassine. The actor replied, “He is my friend. I think he is an amazing person. He is an amazing human being and one of the best goalkeepers in the world, which I am so proud of and I am continuously celebrating that.” She added that they are “very good friends.” The hosts then admitted that Nora and Yassie make for a cute couple.
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Nora Fatehi also spoke about the qualities she admires in Yassine Bounou. “I’ve known him for a long time. We only connected properly in the last couple of months. Honestly, he is kind, he is humble. He doesn’t care about social media. He just cares about his own stats, how he plays, working hard, and training. He is just a really nice person,” she shared. One of the hosts even pointed out that it seemed Nora was blushing while talking about Yassine.
Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, is one of Morocco’s most celebrated footballers. The goalkeeper plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Morocco national team.
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On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently released the single “Slay to the Rhythm” from her upcoming EP, Play. She will next make her Tamil film debut with Kanchana 4.
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