‘An amazing person’: Nora Fatehi sets record straight on dating rumours with Yassine Bounou

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi and Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono, have been the subject of dating rumours for several months. Nora has now addressed the speculation, clarifying in a recent interview that she and Yassine are “very good friends.”

During a candid chat on The Kris Fade Show, Nora was asked about her relationship with Yassine. The actor replied, “He is my friend. I think he is an amazing person. He is an amazing human being and one of the best goalkeepers in the world, which I am so proud of and I am continuously celebrating that.” She added that they are “very good friends.” The hosts then admitted that Nora and Yassie make for a cute couple.