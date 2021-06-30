Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze with latest dance video: ‘Summer time vibes’

June 30, 2021 8:51:47 pm
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Wednesday dropped a reel of herself dancing to “One Dance” by Wiz Kid and Kyla. Fatehi, who is known for her scintillating moves, said she was bringing in the summer vibes with the video.
Fatehi captioned the video, “Summer time vibes.. back up and wine it!” As soon as she posted the clip, fans showered praise in the comments section of the post as they couldn’t get enough of her effortless dance moves.
Just a few weeks ago, Nora Fatehi’s dance with Terrence Lewis on the sets of India’s Best Dancer went viral. The duo performed on the popular number “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The original number featured Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.
On the work front, Nora Fatehi has Bhuj: The Pride of India and Satyameva Jayate 2 in her kitty.
