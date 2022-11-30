scorecardresearch
Nora Fatehi sets FIFA fan fest stage on fire, sways to her own track: ‘From a regular girl in the hood to this…’

Nora Fatehi is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup. She had shared a video from the stadium while she enjoyed grooving to her own song Light in the Sky.

nora fatehiNora Fatehi is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Nora/Instagram)

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently performed at the FIFA fan fest to some of her hit numbers, including the likes of “Saki Saki” remix. The actor wore a shimmery fitted dress as she grooved to the music with the dancers. The video has been shared by one of her fan pages.

Prior to this, an excited Nora had shared a clip on her social media where she could be seen reacting and singing along to her track “Light the sky.” She captioned the post, “That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup 🥹🥹😍this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it 🥹❤️🙏🏽 i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning..”

 

Also Read |Nora Fatehi comforts a sobbing fan who touched her feet, kisses her forehead: ‘Now you have a good picture of us together’

Nora had also shared a post of her rehearsing for the fan fest with a caption that read, “LOADING..… Fifa FanFest Performance see you on stage November 29th 🔥🇶🇦 @fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2022 #fifafanfest.”

 

Nora Fatehi is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup. On the work front, she appears in a song “Jeda Nasha” from the upcoming Bollywood release An Action Hero. The actor will also be seen in the 2023 release 100 per cent which is yet to be announced. Nora was last seen in the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra film Thank God.

