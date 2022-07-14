Nora Fatehi scandalised at the thought of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ hook step: ‘He removed the towel?’

Nora Fatehi participated in a fun game of Heads Up, where she tried to guess famous actors through their dance moves, and also tried to replicate their hook steps. Nora is admired for her dancing, and is currently a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She has previously also been seen on the reality shows Dance Deewane, India’s Best Dancer, and Hunarbaaz.

In a new video on Bollywood Bubble, Nora attempted to guess the names of famous actors through their iconic hook steps, but stumbled at Ranbir Kapoor. She was unable to correctly guess his famous towel step from the song “Jab Se Tere Naina,” from his debut film Saawariya, and asked in a shocked tone of voice, “It’s a man? He removed the towel? Which blue film is this?” After being told that she had inadvertently described the film in question correctly — Saawariya was known for its predominantly blue colour palette — she laughed, “What is this game you’re making me play?”

She later identified Ranbir through the “Balam Pichkari” step, from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. But she had a question, “What blue film did he do?” After being told the answer, she kicked herself for not guessing it correctly. She also correctly guessed Aamir Khan, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan and others, through their dance moves. She also tried to replicate some iconic steps of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others.

After making a name for herself as a fixture on reality television, in music videos, and as the go-to person to perform special dance numbers in films such as Satyameva Jayate and its sequel, Nora made an appearance as a supporting actor in Bhuj: The Pride of India.