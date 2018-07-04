Nora Fatehi stuns with her moves in Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar

Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar features Nora Fatehi. Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar features Nora Fatehi.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate’s first song, featuring Nora Fatehi, is out. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali, the song is a recreated version of 1999 chartbuster Dilbar Dilbar from the film Sirf Tum. The rehashed version of the hit number is a perfect modernized version of the song that featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor.

Nora Fatehi’s exemplary belly dance certainly steals the show. The song also features John Abraham in action. He is, however, not seen shaking a leg in the song.

Talking about the song, Nora previously said in a statement, “Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve-racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her. I’m so lucky to have got this chance and thankful that Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir and Milap Zaveri sir trusted me to be able to do a song like this. The take on the song is very unique and different. I am sure this song will become a rage with the audiences”.

John Abraham also appreciated Nora’s efforts for the song and said, “When I heard the powerful script of Satyameva Jayate, I knew that we had most of the ingredients that are required for an out and out commercial masaledaar film. With the addition of Dilbar, one of the most-catchy songs of the 90s and the way it has been stunningly picturized by Adil and Nora, I am certain we have a winner.”

The Milap Zaveri film, which also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role, is slated for release on August 15.

