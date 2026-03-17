Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ lyricist Raqueeb Alam says he refused to write the song, only translated the Kannada version written by director: ‘I feel humiliated’

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil has sparked widespread backlash over its double entendre lyrics, which many viewers have criticised as vulgar and inappropriate. Amid the growing outrage, lyricist Raqueeb Alam has now responded, claiming that the controversial lines are not originally his work.

‘These lyrics were not written by me’

In a conversation with HT City, Raqueeb clarified that the song was first written in Kannada by director Prem, and he was only asked to translate it.

“These lyrics were not written by me; they were originally written by director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work and would be censored. But they told me to simply translate the Kannada version and give it to them, and they would set it to the song’s meter,” he said.