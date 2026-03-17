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Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ lyricist Raqueeb Alam says he refused to write the song, only translated the Kannada version written by director: ‘I feel humiliated’
Raqueeb Alam denies writing Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Sarke Chunar’, calling it vulgar and saying he only translated it. Amid backlash, the song has been taken down and NHRC has issued a notice.
Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil has sparked widespread backlash over its double entendre lyrics, which many viewers have criticised as vulgar and inappropriate. Amid the growing outrage, lyricist Raqueeb Alam has now responded, claiming that the controversial lines are not originally his work.
‘These lyrics were not written by me’
In a conversation with HT City, Raqueeb clarified that the song was first written in Kannada by director Prem, and he was only asked to translate it.
“These lyrics were not written by me; they were originally written by director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work and would be censored. But they told me to simply translate the Kannada version and give it to them, and they would set it to the song’s meter,” he said.
Acknowledging that the lyrics carry double meanings, Raqueeb admitted he was uncomfortable with the content from the start.
“In the end, they reveal that the song is about an alcohol bottle, but before that, everything feels very vulgar. I had refused to write it. Why would I need to write such songs? When I write good songs, people don’t notice. I have written ‘Chikri Chikri’ in Hindi for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, and all the Hindi songs of Pushpa were written by me. I feel humiliated because of Sarke Chunar,” he added.
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‘Makers requested a fresh version’
He further revealed that the makers have already approached him to fix the issue. “They called me on Monday night and requested a fresh version with clean lyrics. I sent it on Tuesday morning, and it was recorded the same day. They are planning to release the new version along with an apology note,” he said.
Song taken down, NHRC issues notice
Following the controversy, the official version of the song has been removed from YouTube and other platforms.
According to The Times of India, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued a notice over the use of objectionable content.
Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), urging authorities to take legal action against the track.
The complaint describes the song as containing “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions” and raises concerns over its widespread circulation on social media.
The complaint names key contributors, including Raqueeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya and singer Mangli. Reports also suggest that a separate criminal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.
Although the original video has been removed, copies of the song and visuals continue to circulate online in various forms.
Industry reactions
The controversy has also drawn sharp reactions from within the industry. Singer Armaan Malik wrote on social media, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.”
Filmmaker Onir criticised the situation, saying, “And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming… opposing Valentine’s Day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration while ok with this rubbish.”
Actor Kangana Ranaut blamed Bollywood for promoting such content. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning them. But I don’t think they have any shame… There needs to be stricter control over such obscenity. It is difficult to even watch TV with family.”
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