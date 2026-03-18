Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt song ‘Sarke Chunar’ banned, I&B minister tells Parliament: ‘Freedom of speech cannot be absolute’

The controversial song “Sarke Chunar” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the film KD: The Devil has been banned following the uproar over its its suggestive lyrics and choreography. Addressing the issue in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the track has been banned.

‘Sarke Chunar’ banned

Speaking in Parliament, Vaishnaw said, “A ban has been imposed on the song. We must operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute, it has to be in the context of the society and culture.”

#WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha, on the ban on Bollywood film song ‘Sarke Chunariya’, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw says,” A ban has been imposed on the song. We must operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech.… pic.twitter.com/TMSBaiLVke — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

The development comes after days of intense backlash against the song’s double entendre lyrics, which had already sparked criticism from sections of the film industry and led to complaints being filed with authorities. The track was earlier taken down from YouTube following the outrage.

The film director’s wife addresses controversy

Earlier, the film’s director Prem’s wife, former actor Rakshita, addressed the controversy, questioning why the backlash appeared to be focused only on this song. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people’s posts. the fact is I know what’s written. I know what’s happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn’t matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

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Lyricist distances himself from the song

On Tuesday, lyricist Raqueeb Alam also distanced himself from the song, stating that it was originally written in Kannada by director Prem and he was only asked to translate it. “These lyrics were not written by me; they were originally written by director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work and would be censored. But they told me to simply translate the Kannada version and give it to them, and they would set it to the song’s meter,” he told HT City.

Complaint against the song

Meanwhile, the NHRC has issued a notice over the song’s objectionable content. Advocate Vineet Jindal also filed a complaint with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, describing the track as “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene” and seeking legal action.

Cine body All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also demanded an official ban on it on Tuesday. PTI reported that the government is planning to send a notice to YouTube since the film has not been released and this doesn’t come under CBFC purview.

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Industry reactions

The controversy has also drawn reactions from the industry. Armaan Malik said, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” Filmmaker Onir criticised censorship priorities.

Kangana Ranaut, while criticising the song, told ANI, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity…I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”

About KD: The Devil

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a 1970s-set action drama featuring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. The film follows the story of Kaali, a feared figure in the underworld, and traces his journey through crime and power. Positioned as a pan-India release, the Kannada film is slated to hit theatres on April 30.