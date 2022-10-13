scorecardresearch
Nora Fatehi reveals the most famous person who slid into her DMs: ‘Wait for it… Brad Pitt’

Nora Fatehi paused for effect, and revealed the identity of the most famous person who has slid into her DMs.

Nora Fatehi said that Brad Pitt slid into her DMs.

Actor Nora Fatehi dropped a bombshell in a recent interview, and she appeared to know it. Asked who the most famous person to have slid into her DMs is, Nora paused for effect, and said, “Brad Pitt.”

The famously single Hollywood star has most recently been linked with model-actor Emily Ratajkowski. He is also involved in a highly-publicised legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. More recently, reports of his abusive behaviour towards Jolie and some of their kids was made public.

In a video for Grazia India, Nora said, “The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you’re not ready… Brad Pitt.” Pitt is neither on Twitter or Instagram, which raises questions about whether he uses a Finsta account to interact with people online. Ben Affleck was earlier outed as having DM-ed a woman using a Finsta account; he actually sent the woman a video of himself, confirming his identity.

This snippet from Nora’s video found its way on Reddit, where it left fans in two minds. “Brad is not on Instagram Lol,” one person wrote. “So, Brad Pitt’s been in her dms, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?” another person commented, making a reference to Nora’s alleged ties with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. “Uska Finsta handle @brodpitt hoga,” another person joked.

Nora broke onto the scene via Bigg Boss some years ago. She has since made a name for herself as one of the most popular dancers in the film industry, with several hit tracks to her name. Most recently, she appeared in the Thank God song “Manike”. She is also a fixture on reality television, and appears as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. After Thank God, Nora will be seen in the film 100%.

